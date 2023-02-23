Posted: Feb 23, 2023 10:53 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2023 10:55 AM

Tom Davis

A great group of parents who provide safe alternatives for your kids is in need of help.

Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Marice Wasmiller with Bartlesville High School Parent Support Group said their group is responsible for Post Prom and After Graduation events in a safe, alcohol-free enviroment.

Their primary funding mechanism, the Paw Mart snack booth, has been eliminated due to policies regarding nutrition in schools and now, the push is on to keep the group's activities viable.

Wasmiller said,"All donations are very much appreciated and for those that would like to donate to the high school parent support group for After Prom or Project Graduation."

You may mail a check:

HS Parent Support Group

PO Box 975

Bartlesville, OK 74003