Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's celebration in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall, Director of Mary Martha Outreach and Shamrock the Ville, invited runners. walkers and volunteers to the event set for Saturday, March 4, at Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville.

Festivities include a 5K race, 1 mi. Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes. All to benefit Mary Martha Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need.

The 5K course is certified by USATF and winds through historic downtown Bartlesville. The 5K run is a chip-timed race with prizes to the top 3 racers (overall and by age/gender). The 1 mi. Fun Run is not timed. You can also cheer from the couch.

Awards will be given to the 5K overall male and female winners, as well as the top 3 5K racers in each age and gender group.

Race is as scheduled, rain or shine. Extreme circumstances may lead to a cancellation, in which case your entry fee will be used as a donation to Mary Martha Outreach.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023

7:30 a.m. Registration opens

8:45 a.m. Registration closes

9:00 a.m. 5K race starts

Short after Fun Run starts