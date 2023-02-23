Posted: Feb 23, 2023 9:27 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2023 9:31 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners selected a construction manager for the new Washington County Emergency Management Warehouse and Operations Center during their meeting on Tuesday.

The selection committee picked McAnaw Construction Company for the project. Although they were selected, the contract will not be finalized until next week’s commissioner meeting.

At the end of the meeting the commissioners entered executive session - After which The Board voted for Commissioner Antle to conduct an investigation to a “potential claim” on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners.