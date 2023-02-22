Posted: Feb 22, 2023 3:11 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2023 4:50 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call Sunday night around 9 from two individuals who were stranded on Skiatook Lake.

Ryan Walker with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office on how the two people were stranded.

Several agencies responded to help look for the boat as it was harder to see with it being nighttime.

Walker shares how responders made the rescue.

The effort and quick actions were able to save two lives. Walker thanks everyone who made the rescue attempt successful and says more help was on the way.