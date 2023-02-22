Posted: Feb 22, 2023 2:23 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2023 3:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire that spread to the attic of two homes in Dewey.

According to Dewey Fire Department (DFD) officials, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 300 Block of Shawnee Avenue in Dewey earlier in the week. DFD crews found an exterior fire with a fully involved vehicle between two houses. The fire spread to the attic of both residences.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour. No injuries were reported. DFD personnel remained on scene for a few hours for overhaul and fire cause investigation.

Bartlesville Fire, Copan Fire, and Washington County Emergency Management provided mutual aid.

Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire