Posted: Feb 22, 2023 2:23 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2023 2:23 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arraigned in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon over charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Eugene Drake was arrested on February 21st after a call was made to the BPD in reference to an assault.

According to an affidavit, Drake was one of the workers working on the victims home, when the victim asked Drake to stop making inappropriate jokes about women in front of the victim’s girlfriend. The victim states that he turned his head away to continue work after the request, and before he knew it, he was allegedly hit in the back of the head by a hammer drill by Drake.

The victim said he responded by attacking Drake and grabbing him by the throat and slamming Drake into the side of the home before also punching him twice to get Drake to drop the drill hammer. Drake was then fired by the victim and homeowner. Drake would respond to the firing by allegedly grabbing a hammer from the bed of his truck and tried to run at the victim with it.

The victim then threw cement at Drake to protect himself, which caused Drake to return to his vehicle and leave the scene. He is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for February 27th.