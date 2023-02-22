Posted: Feb 22, 2023 1:55 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2023 3:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) announces a date for Bruins of the Year.

Formerly known as Teacher of the Year, this year's event will be held once again at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium at Rigdon Field.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says the event will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. Ellis reminds us that this is a baseball themed event to help recognize and celebrate all the best Bartlesville Public Schools teachers and staff. She says they will recognize the Teacher of the Year and the Rising Star Teacher as well as other honors.

You can join this free, family-fun event this spring. All are welcome.

