Posted: Feb 22, 2023 1:29 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2023 4:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is sending letters out now regarding monies to be returned to people who have been in the detention center.

WCSO administrators note that checks have been issued to persons being released from jail in the past. Often those checks were never cashed or were lost.

The goal is to get these funds back to the "owners" and to inform the public that the letters being sent out in the mail over a two-week timeframe are indeed legitimate. Should you have any questions, contact Sergeant Jorgensen at 918.332.4055 or 918.332.4000 ext 655.

Below is a picture of the letter courtesy of WCSO: