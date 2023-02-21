Posted: Feb 21, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) needs assistance in identifying two females regarding a fraud case.

Surveillance images of the two women can be found below.

If you have any information, you can provide anonymous tips at p3tips.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 918.336.2583 to leave a tip.

Photo courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville/Washington County.