Posted: Feb 21, 2023 12:33 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 12:34 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce offered an opportunity for you to get an update on all things happening in Bartlesville on Tuesday at its "State of the City" forum luncheon. The Bartlesville Community Center was the venue for the event with hundreds in attendance.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey gave a presentation on how the city runs, what services it provides and what it hopes to address with the city's strategic plan.