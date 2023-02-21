Posted: Feb 21, 2023 10:06 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 12:03 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular monthly meeting, on a Tuesday because of the President’s Day holiday.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier was again absent, but Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle were present.

The first item was the biggest in terms of number of people at the meeting. It is National FFA Week, and about 10 members of FFA chapters throughout Washington County were honored.

The Commissioners also awarded a bid to Brooks Heating and Cooling for a new HVAC unit for the Washington County Judicial meeting buidling.

More on this week’s meeting planned for later this week.