Posted: Feb 20, 2023 6:35 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 6:38 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools have been working with Tri County Tech to establish priority placement and discounted tuition for childcare-aged children of our Bruin certified staff.

The TCT Learning Lab hours of operation and calendar align with the school calendar, so Bruin teachers would only pay for childcare when they need it. And, in partnership with BPS, the tuition rate is being offered to Bruin teachers at a 20% discount.

● Hours of Operation: 7:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

● Open August through May (closed June & July)

● TCT does NOT charge tuition for June and July

● Tuition for Infants/Toddlers 0–3 is $652 per month (after 20% Certified Staff

Discount)

● Tuition for Preschool age 3+ yrs is $584 per month (after 20% Certified Staff

Discount)

● TCT accepts DHS and Tribal subsidized payments and a 10% sibling discount

for more than one child