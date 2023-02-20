News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 6:27 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 6:27 PM
Music Students Spotlighted at Bartlesville School Board Meeting
Tom Davis
Several Bartlesville High School students were recogonized at the Bartlesville Board of Education meeting on Monday evening
Recognition of All State Music Students
Rationale:
-
Band
- Jacob Duhon - Bassoon
- David Cooper - Saxophone
- Eric Mashburn - Euphonium
- Nicholas Platon - Percussion
- Ademir Hall - Percussion
- Logan Young - Percussion Alternate
Intermediate Orchestra
- Hayden O'Banion - Cello
- Evelynn Pratt - Viola
- Emiliano Valdez - Viola
- Ciana Chevalley - Bass Violin
- Jecelle Dobson - Violin Advanced Orchestra Concertmaster
- Lauren Lee - Violin
- Ashley Mills - Violin
- Emma Mattke - Violin
- Arianna Uribe - Viola
- Leah Cordero - Viola
- Miranda Baker - Viola
- Karina Cowan - Violin
- Erik Melendez - Violin
- Angelina Williams - Violin
- Faith Foote - Cello
- Jaron Miller - Cello
- Emily Fox - Cello
- Emily Hopper - Cello
- Arielle Alsup - Bass Violin
- Ryker Burch - OkCDA JH All-State Mixed Chorus
- Kelly Featherston - OkMEA HS All-State Treble Chorus
- Joyce Yang - OkMEA HS All-State Mixed Chorus
- Isabella Cavaceci - OkMEA HS All-State Mixed Chorus
- Lauren Fullerton - OkMEA HS All-State Mixed Chorus
- Connor Hart - OkMEA HS All-State Mixed Chorus
- Jecelle Dobson - OkMEA HS All-State Mixed Chorus
