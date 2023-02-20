Posted: Feb 20, 2023 11:48 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 11:48 AM

Dalton Spence

First responders in Nowata, Osage and Washington counties can qualify for a free individual emergency bleed kit through the Project Tribute Foundation.

Those who get approved for the emergency should receive theirs on March 11.

All you need to do is fill out this quick form to have your name submitted.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLEzQ9IlKsYI_wZhl_wofD44QL_aWImiLHMYtbpkrN2i5zjw/viewform