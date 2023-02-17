Posted: Feb 17, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 3:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Washington County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday in light of President's Day.

At that meeting, Board members will look to select a construction manager for the new Washington County Emergency Mabagement Warehouse and Operations Center. They will also recognize Caney Valley Ag teacher and his students during National FFA week.

The Board will also get a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and enter into executive session to discuss confidential matters.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.