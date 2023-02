Posted: Feb 17, 2023 3:35 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden is inviting the public to come have lunch at the Prue Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday. During the event, you are encouraged to ask Sheriff Virden any questions you may have regarding how things are going across the county.

The event is free and open to the public and begins at 11:30 a.m.