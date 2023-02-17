Posted: Feb 17, 2023 9:59 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 9:59 AM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers have wrapped their regular season, most recently with the guys and girls splitting matchups with Caney Valley at home on Tuesday night. The guys came away with a 51-41 victory, while the ladies lost 39-22. Both squads head to Inola for non-elimination playoff games against Inola.

The girls are up first at 6 pm, taking on a tough ranked Inola squad who is 16-7 on the year. The guys have been playing some better basketball recently winning 4 of their last 5 regular season games to close the regular season.

Here is Bulldogger boy’s Head Coach Lance Knight on the matchup with the Longhorns.

We will have the boy’s game for you on KRIG 104.9 when it tips at 7:30. If both Dewey squads lose tomorrow night, they’ll play again on February 23rd in the early set of games with girls at 1:30 and guys at 3 pm.

Now, if both Dewey squads win, they will play that same February 23rd, but it will be late tips of 6 pm and 7:30 pm