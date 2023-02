Posted: Feb 16, 2023 12:52 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2023 1:02 PM

Dalton Spence

Osage County health Department Public Information director Scott Haywood appeared on talk of the town to give an update on the pandemic.

Endemic means that the coronavirus will be like a lot of other diseases that are present in a population or region and is expected to remain but there should not be massive outbreaks.