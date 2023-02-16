News
Washington County Democrat's Guest Speaker
Washington County Democrats will meet Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7pm at Crossing 2nd restaurant at 215 E. 2nd Street in Bartlesville. Guest Speaker will be Rep. Amanda Swope of Tulsa, who represents District 71. She will update Washington County Democrats on current legislation.
The meeting will be in-person as well as via livestream. The meeting is free to attend and all are welcome. Attendees may order food and beverages before, during and after the meeting from the tasty, eclectic menu of Crossing 2nd.
For more info on the Washington County Democratic Party call (918) 212-6547 or visit washcodemsok.com
