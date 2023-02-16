Posted: Feb 16, 2023 11:48 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2023 11:48 AM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville Police Department is hosting their annual Spring block party, on April 22 from 11 am to 3 pm. There will be tons of activities for those interested in going, and Chris Neal with the BPD outlined exactly what would be taking place.

There will be a block party cook-off that same day asthe BBQ contest will take place at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. You do not have to cook in all three categories to take part in the contest. T he categories include: chicken, ribs, and cook's choice.