Posted: Feb 16, 2023 11:36 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2023 11:38 AM

Tom Davis

In late summer 2022, the Osage Nation received multi-million-dollar grants to build a “Fiber Optic Broadband Network” designed to bring faster and more reliable internet connectivity to residents and businesses throughout the Osage Nation service area.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kyle Ppool said Tri County Tech is in partnership with Wahzhazhe Connect, the Osage Nation's broadband expansion program, to offer paid job training for prospective field technicians.

Ppool says Tri County Tech trains those who are interested in building broadband infrastructure beginning with a second round of training soon. The training will now be open to the general public. Each features two-week courses that will cover everything needed to be successful in the broadband field.

Ppool said Tri Count Tech values linked partnerships within the community and create strengthened organizations, allowing businesses to better reach their full potential. We focus on helping businesses thrive, which strengthens the economy and improves the quality of life in not only the local community but Oklahoma as a whole.