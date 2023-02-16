Posted: Feb 16, 2023 2:29 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2023 10:39 AM

Tom Davis

A person is hospitalized after being rescued from a burning shed in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Police and Fire Department responded to the 100 Block North Kaw Wednesday night at about 7:45 in reference to a shed that was on fire with a possible person inside. Once arriving on scene, a person was located inside of the burning shed and was transported to a Tulsa Hospital.

The condition of the person located in the shed is unknown at this time.

The Bartlesville Police Department will release more information as it becomes available.