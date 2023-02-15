Posted: Feb 15, 2023 10:10 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2023 10:10 AM

Bluepeak is resuming fiber installation this week in Bartlesville after being put on hold last week with problems with limestone.

City Engineering Director Micah Siemers says, “Construction activities are expected to begin again this week in the zone they call DA 21, which is generally the area southeast of Washington Boulevard and Nowata Road, in the Rolling Hills neighborhoods."

The work in this area is expected to last a couple of months. While the City of Bartlesville Engineering Department is involved with monitoring the work, it is not a City of Bartlesville project.

The City is asking for citizens to try to resolve any issues they may have with Bluepeak before calling the City. However, the City Staff is willing to discuss and try to help as much as possible.

Bluepeak Call Center’s phone number is 1-888-975-4258.