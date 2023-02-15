Posted: Feb 15, 2023 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2023 9:46 AM

Uncork Your Support is the annual wine tasting and food sampling event to support local students prepare for college through mentoring and life skills classes.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Michael Secora, Executive Director of Lowe Family Young Scholars, invited everyone to the event in Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Father Lynch Hall in Bartlesville.

Michael said, "The first sampling begins promptly at 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm. We will have Geek Themed food with appropriately paired wines catered by Melody's."

During the break or between pairings, feel free to peruse the silent auction tables or test your luck with the wine pull table.

At the end of the evening, all remaining wine that was sampled will be put up for auction. Be the highest bidder and take home a few more bottles!

Also, please remember to submit all donations to your employer if they have a matching donation program.

You can purchase Tickets at https://uncorkyoursupport.square.site/ for just $85 each. The Online Auction runs through-March 3.

This event is only for persons 21 years or older.