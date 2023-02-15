News
Posted: Feb 15, 2023 6:23 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2023 6:23 AM
Recycling Buy-Back Program to Run Through June
Tom Davis
Replenysh, the company that operates the City's recycling program, will "buy back" bottles and cans at the center from noon to 3 p.m. every other Friday through June 30, the company announced recently.
Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON this week, Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen explained how it works, "To get paid for materials, download the Replenysh app before arriving: https://replenysh.com/download. (Cashless payment based on the weight of materials will be sent to your Replenysh account and can then be transferred to your bank account at your convenience.)"
The center, located at 908 S. Elm Street, is open 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
« Back to News