Posted: Feb 14, 2023 7:20 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2023 3:41 AM

Tom Davis

"It's a win"said Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley at the watch party at Bartlesville High School on Tuesday night.

Voters in the education poll voted to approve a school bond issue measure with 1989 votes in favor (78.87%) to 533 votes against it (21.13%). Approval means that a total of $38,000,000 can be raised through the end of the 2027 through a bond issue that will not increase the tax rate and not affect the sinking fund millage.

At the watch party at Bartlesville High School on Tuesday night, McCauley thanked everyone in attendance for getting the word and the the voters for making their voices heard at the polls.

The bulk of the monies from this bond issue will go toward expanding Wayside and Ranch Heights Elementary Schools. As the city has grown recently by about 4%, the number of young school children has also increased and the space is dearly needed.