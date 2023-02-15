Posted: Feb 14, 2023 3:31 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2023 3:32 PM

Chase McNutt

PRESS RELEASE: February 15, 2023

CONTACT: Yvonne House, Secretaryof Washington CountyElection Board, 918-337-2850or washingtoncounty@electins.ok.gov

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email,” says House.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.