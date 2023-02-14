Posted: Feb 14, 2023 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2023 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

At Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection, they deliver a personalized wellness and fitness experience to help you meet your goals.

Tyler Cunningham with ASJH Wellness Connection appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION and he said that Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection wellness and fitness specialists offer personalized exercise programs, massage therapy, personal training and wellness classes on healthy living.

Tyler said,"Our exercise specialists help teens and adults create a personalized fitness routine. We motivate and empower you to meet your health and wellness goals. Our team focuses on injury prevention training and offers nutrition guidance."

Cunningham said the Wellness Connection is focusing on Heart Month and raising awareness that a healthy you starts with a healthy heart and they are focusing on ways to get and keep your heart healthy.

He also invited the audience to checkout FLOWCO (Fitness Lovers of Washington County) at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flowco-fitness-lovers-of-washington-county-registration-season-16-registration-381241572807 and the "Spring into Action Challenge."

Cunningham reminded the audience that the specialists at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection help you learn how to train in a way that is safe and effective. We offer personal fitness training and group sessions.

The Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Center is a full-service facility with a variety of equipment and services. Our classes range from indoor cycling to Pilates and are adapted for different fitness levels and interests. The Wellness and Fitness Center has a membership fee. Most of our classes are offered at no cost to members. A drop in fee is available for non-members. Other classes like small group training are fee-based.

Cardio sports – Indoor running and walking track

Fitness workouts – Trainer-led workouts

Nutritional wellness – Cooking demonstrations, wellness classes, nutritional counseling, and weight-loss programs

Holistic services – Massage helps reduce stress and anxiety and manage pain

Transition exercise – Supervised exercise and lifestyle change program for individuals with special health considerations