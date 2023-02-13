Posted: Feb 13, 2023 6:14 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2023 6:23 PM

The Pawhuska School Board had its regular monthly meeting Monday evening and announced its district teacher of the year with Michelle Walker receiving the awards.

Principal Bron Williams had this to say about Mrs. Walker.

An update on the junior high elevator as parts for the elevator are expected to arrive by early April and that is when installation will be able to begin.

During the meeting, Superintendent David Cash once again reassured there will be not be a name change for the new football stadium.

The Pawhuska School Board meets on the second Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m.