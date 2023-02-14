Posted: Feb 13, 2023 10:00 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2023 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, is the election date for the Bartlesville Public Schools Bond Election.

Bartlesville Public School Board recently voted hold a new school bond issue set for February 14, 2023. According Supt. Chuck McCauley, your taxes will not increase with the passage of the bond issue.

Appearing on Monday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on was BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley, BHS High School Student Joyce Yang and Vice President of Business Development at the Bartlesville Development Authority Chris Batchelder. All three presented the benefits of passing the bond issue.

Miss Yang reminded the listerners that the last bond issue helped in the creation of an Ag Dept. at the high school. The school was then able to form an FFA chapter that has since earned both state and national honors in a very short time. She also touted the many benefits of the school's STEM program and Project Lead the Way, plus the fact that Bartlesville Schools are recognized not just statewide, but on the national stage for the calbur of students they produce. Yang asked voters to vote "YES" on the the school bond election so that more student get the chance to succeed.

Chuck McCauley outlined the bond issue: