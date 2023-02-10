Posted: Feb 10, 2023 10:09 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 10:09 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska would take on Dewey for Senior Night and the Huskies would not disappoint as the Huskies would sweep the Bulldoggers.

The Lady Huskies would dominate from the jump winning 60-32. Pawhuska would score 17 straight points in the first half to quickly put the game out of hand.

The game went like how a lot of Pawhuska games went with the Huskies forcing turnovers and getting layups to get on the scoreboard fast and often.

For example, this Miya Curry steal and score.

Fallon Bowman would lead the way in scoring with 17 points.

The Lady Huskies improve to 19-3 this season.

Cayenne Chinn would lead the Lady Bulldoggers in scoring with 10 points.

Dewey falls to 5-17 this season.

The Huskies would avenge a loss against Dewey earlier this season with a 47-43 win.

It was a game that saw Pawhuska lead by about four to six points the entire game.

Dewey would make runs to tie the game and take a lead a couple times.

Bulldogger Jace Williams knocked down a deep three to put cut the deficit to two points going into half.

Late in the game, Pawhuska’s Alan Martinez would hit a three in transition to double Pawhuska’s lead.

Pawhuska has won four straight game and improves to 10-11 with a game at Pawnee to end the regular season.

Dewey falls to 10-13 and plays Caney, Kansas to end the regular season.