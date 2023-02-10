Posted: Feb 10, 2023 4:03 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 4:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will weigh a handful of items when they meet again.

An item submitted by Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox regarding a previously approved insight project will be considered. A request for salary and benefits for the County Election Board Secretary may receive a vote as well.

Later, three reports of depository accounts for three different County offices may be approved.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue, at 9:30 a.m.

