Posted: Feb 10, 2023 3:45 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools District (BPSD) looks to recruit educators.

In order to do so, BPSD will host a teacher job fair on Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Bartlesville High School (BHS), 1700 Hillcrest Drive. The event will be held in the BHS cafeteria commons. Those attending the teacher job fair will need to enter north of the Freshman Academy entrance on Shawnee Avenue.

Candidates should bring several copies of their resume.

An application link can be found here.

Below is additional information posted by BPSD: