Posted: Feb 10, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 4:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) announces the Educator Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says they are thrilled to announce this year's inductees. Ellis says retired Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) teachers Jean Fincher, Darrell Ballard and Linda Shipley will be inducted this year. She details the resume for these former teachers:

Fincher - spent time at both Wilson Elementary and Central Middle School teaching social studies.

Ballard - taught social studies at Col-Hi for 25 of the 35 years he taught for BPS.

Shipley - taught speech and debate at Bartlesville High School.

This year's legacy inductee (a retired BPS educator who has passed) is Rita Wade. Wade taught reading and English at Central Junior High School, which is now known as Central Middle School.

Ellis says they hope you come out to celebrate these amazing, retired educators. She says this is a great opportunity to recognize these individuals for all that they did as teachers both for our students and for the greater Bartlesville community.

The celebration will take place on Thursday, April 27, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Tickets and sponsorship info can be found at bpsfoundation.org.