Posted: Feb 10, 2023 1:06 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 1:06 PM

Dalton Spence

The Bartlesville Police released its January activity report and received 3,405 calls for service.

933 of the calls were for traffic stops, 251 calls were emergency, 153 animal calls, 120 disturbances, 102 welfare checks, 85 suspicious activities and 43 accidents.

Compared to December’s report, Animal calls were down by 51. Suspicious activity seen a spike by 34 reports.

The information comes from the entire month of January.