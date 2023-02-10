Posted: Feb 10, 2023 9:51 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin released the following statement on Friday announcing his endorsement of President Donald J. Trump to serve a second term beginning in 2024.

“I’m proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, for a second term in 2024," said Senator Markwayne Mullin. "President Trump is the architect of our America First movement. He is a proven champion for our conservative values, and a fearless leader on the world stage."

"In just four years, President Trump delivered great results for the American people. He lowered taxes, secured American energy independence, protected our Second Amendment, and never backed down from the radical Left threatening our way of life. President Trump is exactly the president we need to lead this country through the tough road ahead. Not only am I proud to endorse President Trump, I’m proud to call him my friend,” Senator Mullin concluded.