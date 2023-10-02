Posted: Feb 10, 2023 9:20 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CAPITOL CALL sponosored by Phillps 66 on KWON on Friday, was Represenative Judd Strom, Senator Julie Daniels and Representative John B. Kane.

Earlier this week, Governor Stitt delivered the State of the State address. Turns out that Representative Kane was chosen to help ecscort the Governor into the event.

Kane, this week, signed on to a letter with a bicameral group of legislators in a statement that supports of Oklahoma's current abortion laws. In the statement, the group said:

"Oklahoma is blessed to have the most comprehensive laws in the country to protect our unborn babies. We intend to defend our current laws as they stand, with the only allowed exception being to save the life of the mother. There is nothing more important than defending innocent life.

The push to allow exceptions may come across as rooted in compassion for difficult circumstances, but at the end of the day, any additional exceptions would only take away innocent lives.

There is no gray area when the issue is defending life. Each and every child has a right to life."

Senator Julie Daniels brought us uip tp date on a senate committee that passed two bills aimed at transgender care on Wednesday. Senate Bill 613, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would prohibit the provision of transgender health care to minors.

Violation of the act would be a felony with a fine of up to $100,000 and a prison sentence not to exceed 10 years. Violators would have their license revoked and could also face civil action.

Daniels said the measure was needed to prevent irreversible medical transitions in minors who might regret the decision when they get older.

The Rules Committee also passed SB 129, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, which would prohibit public funds from being used for transgender care.

Both measures passed along party lines, 12-2, with Democrats voting against them.

Daniels also asked voter to vote "no" on a state question in March asking whether recreational marijuana should be legalized.

Representative Judd Strom said he will be very busy this weekend on budget bills as he tries to pare down several millions of dollars in requests down to something the state can actually afford.

Strom also thinks the sports gambling bills in both the house and the senate will likely get more attention than they did last year. As far as passage of the bills, there are still a lot work to be done if is is to be passed this session.