Posted: Feb 10, 2023 4:07 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 4:34 AM

Tom Davis

Early voting contiues today, Friday, Februeary 10, 2023, at the Washington County Election Board Office on the fourth floor of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville for residents in the Bartlesville school district who are registered to vote can vote from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

On the ballot is the Bartlesville Public Schools Bond Election. Voters will be asked to consider providing a total of $38,000,000 through the end of the 2027 fiscal year. Passage of the bond issue would not increase the tax rate; the sinking fund millage would remain the same.

Regular voting is Tuesday, February 14 from 7 AM - 7 PM. at your local polling place.