Posted: Feb 09, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2023 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Board of Directors of Truity Credit Union in Bartlesville welcomes Aaron Beldner as its new CEO.

In a statement, Board Chair Brent Boeve said:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased Aaron will be joining Truity Credit Union as our President/ Chief Executive Officer. We anticipate Aaron’s leadership abilities, background and experience, his passion for both employee development and member service, and his vision for Truity align well with our Executive Team, Senior Vice Presidents, and all employees.” Brent added, “We look forward to working with Aaron and our dedicated employees to increase value to our members and communities as we expand.”

When asked about his new role, Aaron stated:

“I am honored to be joining Truity Credit Union. I am humbled and excited to start this new chapter in my career. I am a big believer in the mission of credit unions and the idea of ‘people helping people’ and making a difference in the lives of their members and communities. I appreciate the confidence the Board of Directors has placed in me to lead the credit union into the future and serve the membership.”

Aaron is a collaborative leader who most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Firstlight Federal Credit Union in El Paso, Texas. Previously, Aaron was the Chief Information Officer at Northwest Community Credit Union and has extensive experience in information technology. He brings experience in strategic planning, leadership, and innovation. Aaron received his Bachelor of Science from Columbia College. He holds two Master's degrees. A Master of Science from the Florida Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.

This search was completed in partnership with Humanidei.

Truity Credit Union serves 70,000 members worldwide and has assets over $1 billion. They offer personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.