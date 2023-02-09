News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 09, 2023 12:00 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2023 10:20 AM
Valentines Flowers: Supply is Good, Early Ordering is Your Best Bet
Tom Davis
Valentines Day is Tuesday, February 14th. Have you ordered your flowers yet for your sweetie?
Scott McNeal with Flowerland in Bartlesville said, "Although supplies are good, your best bet to ensure on-time delivery is to order early. This gives the florist time to process your order and get it on the delivery schedule on time."
As far as stock is concerned, Scott said that most florists order ahead from their suppliers and that the supply chain is going well at this time.
McNeal said that Flowerland wants to work with you to make you Valentines Day special.
Flowerland is located at 3419 E Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville with service options that inlcude: In-store shopping · Curbside pickup · Delivery.
See them at www.flowerlandflowers.com or call (918) 331-0700.
