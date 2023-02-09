A reminder that residents in the Bartlesville school district who are registered to vote can vote early from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM Thursday, February 9, or Friday, February 10, on the fourth floor of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone in the Bartlesville Public Schools bond Election.

Regular voting is Tuesday, February 14 from 7 AM - 7 PM. at your local polling place.

Voters will be asked to consider providing a total of $38,000,000 through the end of the 2027 fiscal year. Passage of the bond issue would not increase the tax rate; the sinking fund millage would remain the same.