Posted: Feb 09, 2023 2:28 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2023 2:28 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen is holding a town hall meeting in Bartlesville on Monday, February 20th, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. at the Bartlesville Community Center Community Hall 300 SE Adams Blvd. Bartlesville,

This town hall is part of a series of meetings Congressman Brecheen will be holding across the district to address and discuss current issues and answer questions from his constituents.