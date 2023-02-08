Posted: Feb 08, 2023 3:37 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2023 4:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The municipal candidate filing period closes in Washington County.

Here’s how things shaped out at the close of the filing period:

CITY OF DEWEY

In the City of Dewey, all incumbents filed uncontested, including Mayor Tom Hays. Ward 1 Councilman Wayne Sell and Ward 2 Councilman Ralph Stafford will retain their seats on the Dewey City Council.

The only changes include Bruce Rickman taking over the three-year, Ward 4 seat. No one filed for the Ward 3 seat on the Dewey City Council, a position held currently by Councilwoman Ashley Clark.

TOWN OF COPAN

There are two individuals vying for the Ward 1 spot in the Town of Copan. Incumbent Jerre Jay and David Long both filed for the role on Wednesday.

Pete Elkins would file for Copan’s Ward 3 position unchallenged and Bill LawHorn will soon serve Ward 4 on a two-year, unexpired term.

Eric Mumma will retain his seat, continuing to serve Ward 5. Town Clerk Wendy Johnson-Wickham will keep her role as well.

TOWN OF RAMONA

Dustin Peck, Matthew Roebuck, and Amy Kinney have all filed uncontested as incumbents in the Town of Ramona. Peck and Roebuck will serve on a four-year term as trustees. Meanwhile, Kinney will serve a four-year term as Ramona’s Town Clerk. Gunner Hawkins filed for the final trustee spot, which has a four-year term attached to it.

TOWN OF OCHELATA

Only two individuals have re-filed for a spot on the Town of Ochelata’s board. Those incumbents include Trustee Terri Welch and Trustee James Virden.

Charles Calvert and Takona Buoy have filed uncontested for trustee positions. Michele Rader was the sole soul to file for Ochelata Treasurer.