Posted: Feb 07, 2023 5:19 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 5:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Another day of municipal filings comes to a close in Washington County.

Tom Hays has filed as the incumbent for the at-large position of mayor in the City of Dewey. Ward 1 and Ward 2 Dewey City Councilmen Wayne Sell and Ralph Stafford followed in Hays’ steps, filing unchallenged for their roles. Others to file for positions uncontested so far are Pete Elkins for Copan’s Ward 3 Seat and Takona Buoy for a four-year Trustee role in Ochelata.

Yesterday Bruce Rickman threw his name in the hat for the three-year, Ward 4 seat on the Dewey City Council. That position is currently held by Councilwoman Kay Bales, who hasn’t filed for the role quite yet. Meanwhile in Ramona, Town Clerk Amy Kinney and Trustee Dustin Peck have filed as incumbents. Michele Rader has filed to serve as the Treasurer in the Town of Ochelata.

Municipal candidate filings in Washington County will officially close on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the filing process from the Washington County Election Board, click here.

We will have more on this story when the filing period comes to a conclusion.