Posted: Feb 07, 2023 5:06 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 5:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools is set to receive an additional $250,000 in financial aid from the State of Oklahoma this fiscal year.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says the Dewey Public Schools Board did not anticipate receiving these monies as part of their state aid allocation last July. Vincent says that is a significant jump for the district in terms of a mid-year adjustment. He says they are certainly happy to receive this news.

Schools annually receive an adjustment based on any increase or decrease to their enrollment. Other local and state variables play a role in these funds, too.