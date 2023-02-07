Posted: Feb 07, 2023 3:31 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 3:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council holds two public hearings in its first of two February meetings.

One of the hearings regarded a request for the de-annexation of property on the northern portion of the city. The property owner was interested in building a new home, but where they were locating the driveway, trash service was currently unavailable. The Council voted to not approve the de-annexation, but then directed staff to offer this service upon their driveway.

The other public hearing was a lot split request of some commercial property near downtown. Council voted to approve the lot-split.

Then, the Council voted to amend the purchasing policy. This added language to allow staff to purchase from State Bid on items.

Lastly, the Council voted to approve the firefighting property agreement from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Department of Defense. The Dewey Fire Department will be accepting a chassis to construct a new water tanker.