Posted: Feb 07, 2023 3:03 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 3:03 PM

Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day

Dalton Spence

Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day.

 Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22, 

 

Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead.

 

Police and fire will continue with no interruptions. Offices will reopen and services will resume as normally scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 21.


