Posted: Feb 07, 2023 2:55 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 2:55 PM

Dalton Spence

The man behind one of the most popular sayings around Christmas time is coming to town. No, it's not the man who says "Ho Ho Ho" he visits later this year. It is Ebenezer Scrooge. Bah, Humbug!

The Osage County Commissioners approved to allow filming at the Osage County Courthouse East Steps for filming of Ebenezer the Traveler A Continuation of the Christmas Carrol.

The original filming date was set for the end of February but was pushed back to April 21-22. Production is not expected to cause a disruption in Pawhuska and will be filmed after work hours and the production should be about the same as a news crew.