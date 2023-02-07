Posted: Feb 07, 2023 10:38 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

Happy relationships aren’t magic, and they don’t happen by accident. They also aren’t just for other people.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Aazron Kirkpatrick at Adams Blvd Church of Christ said, "We want everyone to have the fulfilling, happy marriage they were designed for, and that means putting in the effort to make that dream a reality."

He invited couples to join him on Feb. 10-11 for a seminar for committed couples at the church. The event is free and childcare will be provided.

The Schedule:

Friday Night: 6:30 - 8:00 pm

Saturday Morning: 8:30 am - Noon

Your teacher for this event is Dr. Bobby Kern serves as Associate Professor of Family Science at Oklahoma Christian University. Bobby is also an alum of OC and spent a decade in family ministry before pursuing his PhD at Oklahoma State. His research interests include families and disability, resilience, and fathering. Away from the classroom Bobby loves to be on stage. Whether speaking as a Family Educator or cutting loose with some comedy he is most definitely at home in front of people. Most recently he has become a student of Improv. Bobby is married way out of his league to the love of his life, Lisa. They have two children, Lydia and Josiah who keep their calendars full, their wallets empty, and their faces smiling...most of the time!