Posted: Feb 07, 2023 10:27 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 10:27 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Cuuncilor Billie Roane recapped Monday's City Council Meeting.

Miss Roane emphasized the Mayor Copeland's urging for citizens to voluntarily conserve water now that that the lake level is now at 66% full and the city is still waiting on parts for the water reuse system.

Roane also talked about the improvements that are underway at our city parks:

Upgrades to Robinwood soccer fields and Lee Lake Skate Park lighting.

Douglass Park Shelter

Oak Park Basketball Court

The Pickleball Courts

Billie also brought up the fact that, according to the census, Bartlesville's population grew by 4%. Roane said that means the Wards will be redrawn within the city.